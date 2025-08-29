Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Trading 0.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.86 and last traded at $50.83. Approximately 38,381 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 17,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.57.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.37. The stock has a market cap of $272.96 million, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.01.

About Invesco Dynamic Software ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

