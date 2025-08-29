Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $ATAT

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 300.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,010 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Atour Lifestyle were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in Atour Lifestyle by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 7,202,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,822 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in Atour Lifestyle by 1,544.1% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 6,885,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Atour Lifestyle by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,534,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after acquiring an additional 269,656 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Atour Lifestyle by 3,189.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,582,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,322,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Atour Lifestyle Trading Up 4.6%

NASDAQ ATAT opened at $39.00 on Friday. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average of $30.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 45.66% and a net margin of 16.52%.The company had revenue of $344.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.00 million. Atour Lifestyle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atour Lifestyle announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATAT. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $36.50) on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Atour Lifestyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Atour Lifestyle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.