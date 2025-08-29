Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 51,151 Shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 424.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,151 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CLEAR Secure were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YOU. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,322,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,512,000 after buying an additional 1,422,999 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in CLEAR Secure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,862,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,210,000 after purchasing an additional 823,166 shares during the period. Ribbit Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure in the 4th quarter valued at $14,598,000. Finally, Castellan Group bought a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure in the 1st quarter valued at $12,342,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLEAR Secure Price Performance

Shares of YOU opened at $36.91 on Friday. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $38.88. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

CLEAR Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 122.69% and a net margin of 21.17%.The business had revenue of $219.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. CLEAR Secure has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on CLEAR Secure from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CLEAR Secure from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CLEAR Secure

In other CLEAR Secure news, Director Adam Wiener sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 201,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,190. This represents a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 16,050 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $565,281.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,174.50. This represents a 55.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,027 shares of company stock worth $2,043,243. 39.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CLEAR Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

