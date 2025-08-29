Highway 50 Gold (CVE:HWY) Stock Price Up 3.4% – Should You Buy?

Highway 50 Gold Corp. (CVE:HWY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. 3,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 22,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Highway 50 Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$27.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.39.

About Highway 50 Gold

Highway 50 Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in North America. The company explores for gold deposits. Its projects portfolio includes the Gold Knob project comprises 589 unpatented claims located in Winnemucca, Nevada; the Golden Brew project that consists of 101 unpatented claims located in Lander County, Nevada; the Johnson Canyon project, which comprises 186 claims located in Lander County, Nevada; and the Monroe project covering an area of 1,282 hectares located in the Fort Steele Mining Division, southeast British Columbia.

