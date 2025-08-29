Head-To-Head Survey: Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) vs. Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nihon Kohden and Treace Medical Concepts”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nihon Kohden $1.48 billion 1.31 $93.05 million $0.54 21.02 Treace Medical Concepts $209.36 million 2.23 -$55.74 million ($0.79) -9.37

Profitability

Nihon Kohden has higher revenue and earnings than Treace Medical Concepts. Treace Medical Concepts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nihon Kohden, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Nihon Kohden and Treace Medical Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nihon Kohden 5.77% 6.80% 5.04% Treace Medical Concepts -23.01% -46.76% -23.35%

Risk & Volatility

Nihon Kohden has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Treace Medical Concepts has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nihon Kohden and Treace Medical Concepts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nihon Kohden 0 0 0 0 0.00 Treace Medical Concepts 0 4 2 0 2.33

Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus target price of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 32.88%. Given Treace Medical Concepts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Treace Medical Concepts is more favorable than Nihon Kohden.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Nihon Kohden shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers. The company also provides medical support system, which includes diagnostic and clinical information system; and in-vitro diagnostic equipment comprising hematology and clinical chemistry analyzers. In addition, it operates insurance brokerage and technology licensing business. The company was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Shinjuku, Japan.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity. It also provides Lapiplasty mini-incision system designed to allow the Lapiplasty procedure to be performed through a 3.5cm incision. In addition, the company offers Adductoplasty system designed for reproducible realignment, stabilization, and fusion of the midfoot. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

