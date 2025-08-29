Guggenheim Reaffirms Buy Rating for Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Guggenheim in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on W. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.19.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on W

Wayfair Stock Performance

NYSE W opened at $75.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.06. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $81.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 2.92.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $6,805,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 459,073 shares in the company, valued at $36,757,975.11. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $6,805,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 459,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,763,099.59. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,240,204 shares of company stock worth $81,706,986 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 681.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,462,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763,944 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,420,000 after acquiring an additional 819,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,985,000 after acquiring an additional 59,083 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.