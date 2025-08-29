Greif Bros. (NYSE:GEF.B) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Greif Bros. Corporation (NYSE:GEF.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $68.68, but opened at $71.73. Greif Bros. shares last traded at $69.77, with a volume of 221 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from Greif Bros.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Greif Bros.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.50%.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average of $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Greif Bros. ( NYSE:GEF.B Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Greif Bros. had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.22%.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

