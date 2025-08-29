Evercore ISI Issues Positive Forecast for Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Stock Price

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSM. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $166.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $187.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.47. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $5,045,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 966,927 shares in the company, valued at $162,617,782.86. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total transaction of $675,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,810,196.48. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $6,349,680 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Groupe la Francaise raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.2% in the second quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15.3% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.5% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.