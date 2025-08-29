Evercore ISI Issues Positive Forecast for Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Price

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

KSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Gordon Haskett raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

Kohl’s stock opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 1.31%.The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.87%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

