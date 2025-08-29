EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Stock Price Up 3.9% – Should You Buy?

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.04. Approximately 450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of EuroDry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

EuroDry Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.13. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 28.64%.The firm had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EuroDry will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EuroDry

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EuroDry stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of EuroDry as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt.

