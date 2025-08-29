EPR Properties $EPR Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 838,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,087 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $44,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 235.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 88.9% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 53.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPR Properties

In related news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 96,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,952.38. The trade was a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $54.37 on Friday. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.33.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). EPR Properties had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $150.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.160 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 670.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 174.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. UBS Group cut their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EPR Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on EPR Properties from $65.00 to $65.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.07.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

