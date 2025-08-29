CW Advisors LLC Takes $250,000 Position in Vontier Corporation $VNT

CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Vontier in the first quarter valued at about $67,744,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 659.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,380,000 after purchasing an additional 747,196 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,478,000. Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new position in Vontier in the first quarter valued at about $9,855,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Vontier by 821.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 321,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 286,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $43.46 on Friday. Vontier Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.20.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Vontier had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.99%.The business had revenue of $773.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vontier has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.740-0.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on VNT. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vontier from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Read Our Latest Report on VNT

About Vontier

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.