CW Advisors LLC Sells 404,329 Shares of Valvoline $VVV

CW Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 98.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 404,329 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Valvoline by 221.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 50.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Valvoline by 145.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis acquired 12,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.41 per share, for a total transaction of $501,492.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,492.25. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valvoline Price Performance

Valvoline stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $43.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average is $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 84.85% and a net margin of 16.43%.The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on Valvoline from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cfra Research raised Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Zacks Research raised Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valvoline from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.31.

About Valvoline

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

