Cormark Has Pessimistic View of BioRem FY2025 Earnings

BioRem Inc. (CVE:BRM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioRem in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 26th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.20.
BioRem Stock Performance
Shares of BRM stock opened at C$2.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.85. BioRem has a 1-year low of C$1.67 and a 1-year high of C$3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.21.
BioRem Company Profile
BioRem Inc, a clean technology engineering company, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells air pollution control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs, and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high levels of H2S or other water-soluble VOCs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BioRem
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Snowflake’s Snowballing Business and Robust Stock Price Outlook
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Chevron Stock Outlook: Dividend Growth Meets Inflation
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Best Buy Marketplace: Potential Growth Catalyst or Risky Gimmick?
Receive News & Ratings for BioRem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.