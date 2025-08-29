Cormark Has Pessimistic View of BioRem FY2025 Earnings

BioRem Inc. (CVE:BRM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioRem in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 26th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.20.

Shares of BRM stock opened at C$2.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.85. BioRem has a 1-year low of C$1.67 and a 1-year high of C$3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.21.

BioRem Inc, a clean technology engineering company, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells air pollution control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs, and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high levels of H2S or other water-soluble VOCs.

