Compound Planning Inc. Sells 314 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Compound Planning Inc. cut its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 13.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,390 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on Cooper Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 12.9%

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $64.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $112.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.68.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

