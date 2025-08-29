Compound Planning Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 157.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,982,000 after acquiring an additional 18,339 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 253.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 27,312 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 9.3% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 89,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $212.00 price target on Texas Roadhouse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Melius initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.85.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $172.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.72. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.73 and a 52 week high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.09). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $547,140.09. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 15,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,241.33. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total transaction of $377,383.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 17,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,137.20. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,342 shares of company stock worth $1,443,704. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

