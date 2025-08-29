Compound Planning Inc. Makes New Investment in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 284.8% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ZS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Zscaler from $233.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Zscaler from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Zscaler from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zscaler from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.49.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other news, insider Adam Geller sold 3,662 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.72, for a total value of $1,123,208.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 46,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,358,483.36. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.89, for a total transaction of $36,106,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,550,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,332,686.90. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,256 shares of company stock valued at $50,618,544. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $280.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,078.54, a P/E/G ratio of 291.28 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.37. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $318.46.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.