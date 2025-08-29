Compound Planning Inc. Invests $237,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,097.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,828,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,303,523,000 after purchasing an additional 32,819,730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,786,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,374,000 after buying an additional 3,359,853 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,999,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,470,000 after buying an additional 575,932 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,738,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,532,000 after buying an additional 1,916,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,290,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,103,000 after acquiring an additional 28,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $50.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $50.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.99.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

