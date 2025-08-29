Compound Planning Inc. Has $246,000 Position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ARM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in ARM by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 2.0% in the first quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in ARM by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in ARM by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $142.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.98. The stock has a market cap of $150.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.98, a PEG ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 4.17. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $182.88.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. ARM had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 16.96%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on ARM from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ARM in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on ARM from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.67.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

