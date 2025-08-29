Compound Planning Inc. Has $220,000 Stake in Equity Residential $EQR

Compound Planning Inc. reduced its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQR. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 51.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $65.24 on Friday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $59.41 and a fifty-two week high of $78.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.31.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 33.22%.The firm had revenue of $768.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equity Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.970-4.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.030 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a $0.6925 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.50 price objective on shares of Equity Residential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.34.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

