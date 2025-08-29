Compound Planning Inc. Buys New Stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 615.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 525,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,065,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,085,000 after purchasing an additional 491,797 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 262.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 205,648 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:OXY opened at $47.53 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.07.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on OXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.