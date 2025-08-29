Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR Shares Acquired by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 1,283.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $263.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.02. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.67 and a 12-month high of $437.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.06 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $341.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHTR

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $273.10 per share, with a total value of $1,002,277.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 70,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,183,363.30. This trade represents a 5.51% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Balan Nair purchased 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $274.21 per share, for a total transaction of $98,715.60. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,448.62. The trade was a 3.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.