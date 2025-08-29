Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Stock Position Cut by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Carrier Global Corporation has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $83.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.22.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

