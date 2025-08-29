Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $340.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MDB has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on MongoDB from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MongoDB from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

MDB stock opened at $318.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of -324.59 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.09. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $140.78 and a 52 week high of $370.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 3.54%.MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.120 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.660 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $236,067.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,983.68. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total value of $2,032,823.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 236,557 shares in the company, valued at $57,693,886.73. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,416 shares of company stock worth $11,936,656 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

