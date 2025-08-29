Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM Holdings Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 113.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth $1,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,403,000 after acquiring an additional 253,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 72,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $115.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.94. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.22 and a 52 week high of $126.40.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $7.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.03 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 54.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $3.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $13.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.0%. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.72%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CALM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

