Brokerages Set Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target at $274.17

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $298.68.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 7.2%

NYSE VEEV opened at $272.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $200.30 and a twelve month high of $296.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.79.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 27.29%.Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $48,632.40. Following the sale, the director owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,930.40. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total transaction of $91,261.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,460. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,378 shares of company stock valued at $394,217. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

