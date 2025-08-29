Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €53.68 ($62.42) and last traded at €53.68 ($62.42). Approximately 233,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €54.14 ($62.95).

The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of €55.72 and a 200 day moving average of €58.85.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

