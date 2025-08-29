Bloom Burton Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BioSyent

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Bloom Burton reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioSyent in a report issued on Monday, August 25th. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for BioSyent’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share.

Get BioSyent alerts:

BioSyent Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:RX opened at C$12.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$138.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.93. BioSyent has a 1 year low of C$9.20 and a 1 year high of C$12.40.

BioSyent Dividend Announcement

BioSyent Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. BioSyent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

(Get Free Report)

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.