BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BILL. Morgan Stanley lowered BILL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on BILL from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on BILL from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of BILL stock opened at $49.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.30, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.35. BILL has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.43 million. BILL had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 1.63%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS. Analysts predict that BILL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 27th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $80,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,298 shares in the company, valued at $420,734.50. This trade represents a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BILL

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in BILL by 134.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in BILL by 85.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in BILL by 73.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BILL by 2,189.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

