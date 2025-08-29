BILL (NYSE:BILL) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BILL. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BILL in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of BILL from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Get BILL alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BILL

BILL Stock Up 18.5%

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $49.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -308.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.35. BILL has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $100.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.81.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.43 million. BILL had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BILL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 27th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at BILL

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $80,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,298 shares in the company, valued at $420,734.50. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of BILL by 1,185.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in BILL by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 120,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after buying an additional 60,166 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BILL by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 828,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,190,000 after buying an additional 380,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in BILL by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.