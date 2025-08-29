Analysts Set Shoulder Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:SI) Target Price at $19.60

Shares of Shoulder Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:SI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Shoulder Innovations to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Shoulder Innovations to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Shoulder Innovations in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Shoulder Innovations in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Shoulder Innovations in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Get Shoulder Innovations alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SI

Shoulder Innovations Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of SI opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $227.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. Shoulder Innovations has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $17.94.

In related news, Director Casey M. Tansey bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 47,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,990. This represents a 521.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lsv Associates Ii, Llc bought 266,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,885,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,277,040. This represents a 16.48% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 778,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,675,730 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Shoulder Innovations

(Get Free Report)

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company exclusively focused on transforming the shoulder surgical care market. We currently offer advanced implant systems for shoulder arthroplasty. These systems are a core element of our ecosystem, which we designed to improve core components of shoulder surgical care – preoperative planning, implant design and procedural efficiency – to benefit each stakeholder in the care chain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoulder Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoulder Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.