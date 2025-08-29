Analysts Set CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Target Price at $93.25

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on CoStar Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CoStar Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

In related news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $188,764.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,837.35. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,330,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 319,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,790,620.97. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 315.9% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $90.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.03. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $97.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.57%.The company had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

