Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $40,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75,182.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 492,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,004,590,000 after purchasing an additional 491,695 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,648.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 375,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,029,000 after buying an additional 354,374 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 273.2% during the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 455,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,901,000 after buying an additional 333,308 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4,900.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 210,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,774,000 after buying an additional 206,271 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $275.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $293.14.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $449,867.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 21,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,938.32. This trade represents a 8.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HII. Zacks Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

