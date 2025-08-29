Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 5,702,976 Shares of Alight, Inc. $ALIT

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,968,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,702,976 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alight were worth $41,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 364.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Alight by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Alight by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Alight by 5,505.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alight in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Alight Stock Performance

NYSE ALIT opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Alight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47.

Alight Dividend Announcement

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.26 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 50.37%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Alight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Alight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALIT. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Alight from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Alight from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Alight from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Alight Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

