Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 5,442 Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 724,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.33% of W.P. Carey worth $45,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in W.P. Carey by 274.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,112,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,898 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in W.P. Carey by 1,016.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,751,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,045 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in W.P. Carey by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,641,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,894,000 after purchasing an additional 758,627 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,124,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in W.P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $30,194,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $66.45 on Friday. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.46. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.78.

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 20.42%.The business had revenue of $430.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.870-4.950 EPS. Research analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. This is an increase from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 236.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on W.P. Carey from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.89.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

