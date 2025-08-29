Ameriprise Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in SailPoint, Inc. $SAIL

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,271,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,585,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SailPoint during the first quarter worth $46,875,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint during the 1st quarter worth about $3,441,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,375,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,813,000.

Get SailPoint alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAIL. Arete started coverage on SailPoint in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SailPoint from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SailPoint from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SailPoint in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

SailPoint Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAIL opened at $20.77 on Friday. SailPoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. SailPoint has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.040-0.050 EPS.

SailPoint Company Profile

(Free Report)

SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.