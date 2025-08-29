Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $39.54 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,538 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $39,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.3% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 24,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 105,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 21.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,159,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,656,000 after buying an additional 746,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

Shares of DD opened at $77.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.23 and a 200-day moving average of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently -348.94%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

