Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 963,780 Shares of Chewy $CHWY

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 426.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,189,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 963,780 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.29% of Chewy worth $38,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,826,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chewy by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,561,000 after purchasing an additional 340,016 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Chewy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 336.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 87,843 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO William G. Billings sold 20,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $716,450.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,034.48. This trade represents a 40.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $151,670.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,567.93. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,008,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,444,321. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHWY opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.08. Chewy has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $48.62. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 3.21%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHWY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

