Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 12,591 Shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR $SHEL

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580,143 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,591 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $42,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 103.4% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Melius Research started coverage on Shell in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Santander cut shares of Shell to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.30 price objective (down from $78.90) on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $73.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.44. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $58.54 and a 1-year high of $74.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.81.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. Shell had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 4.93%.The company had revenue of $66.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Shell announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.41%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

