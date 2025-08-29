Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield PLC $CWK

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,022,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,899 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $41,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWK. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 153,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 20,493 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 148,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $1,036,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 461.6% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 75,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 62,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

CWK stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CWK shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.50 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CWK

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

(Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.