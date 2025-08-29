Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield PLC $CWK

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,022,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,899 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $41,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWK. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 153,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 20,493 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 148,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $1,036,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 461.6% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 75,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 62,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.
Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance
CWK stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on CWK shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.50 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CWK
Cushman & Wakefield Profile
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cushman & Wakefield
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Snowflake’s Snowballing Business and Robust Stock Price Outlook
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Chevron Stock Outlook: Dividend Growth Meets Inflation
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Best Buy Marketplace: Potential Growth Catalyst or Risky Gimmick?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.