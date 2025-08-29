Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 79,901 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 79,901 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.25% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $41,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $50.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $50.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.99.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.