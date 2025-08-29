American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. $GDEN

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,362 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 95,646 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 27.3% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $1,452,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 0.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $532,000. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDEN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Golden Entertainment Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.54 million, a PE ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 2.35%.The business had revenue of $163.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 185.19%.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

Further Reading

