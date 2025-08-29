Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Cut to $128.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on A. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

Shares of A stock opened at $125.17 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $96.43 and a 52-week high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.76.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 17.97%.The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $177,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,893.12. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 640.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

