Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 25,206 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,206 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $8,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 60,900.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.40, for a total value of $123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,195.20. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $687,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,034.60. This represents a 13.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,219 shares of company stock valued at $4,908,347. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $129.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.35, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.10. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $84.00 and a one year high of $152.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $252.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.13.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Further Reading

