Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 10,213 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,213 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.46% of NMI worth $13,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 0.7% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 204,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,133,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,929,000 after buying an additional 176,766 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in NMI by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 517,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,656,000 after acquiring an additional 296,557 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 544,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NMIH. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NMI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NMI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 21,545 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $852,320.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 409,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,371.52. This trade represents a 4.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $39.69 on Thursday. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.47. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. NMI had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 55.57%.The firm had revenue of $149.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

