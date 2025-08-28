Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New $12.36 Million Investment in Archrock, Inc. $AROC

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 471,007 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,359,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,092,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,047,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,068,000 after acquiring an additional 681,160 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Archrock by 9.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,388,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,406,000 after purchasing an additional 461,940 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Archrock by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 420,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Archrock by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,241,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,779,000 after purchasing an additional 376,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock Stock Performance

Shares of AROC stock opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.66.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $383.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.34 million. Archrock had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Archrock announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AROC. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Archrock from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Archrock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Archrock

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $235,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 224,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,003.86. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archrock Profile

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.