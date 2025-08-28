Wellington Management Group LLP Has $10.87 Million Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,387 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $10,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in lululemon athletica by 37,062.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563,006 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $159,364,000 after purchasing an additional 561,491 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in lululemon athletica during the first quarter worth about $123,894,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in lululemon athletica by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 706,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $270,223,000 after purchasing an additional 396,732 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in lululemon athletica by 16.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,128,607 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $319,463,000 after purchasing an additional 160,897 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in lululemon athletica by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,266,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,755,337,000 after purchasing an additional 157,764 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $302.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.75.

lululemon athletica Price Performance

lululemon athletica stock opened at $205.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.25 and a 200-day moving average of $275.10. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $185.95 and a 1 year high of $423.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.60. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 16.82%.The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.580-14.780 EPS. Q2 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other lululemon athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. This represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About lululemon athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.