Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stake in Capital City Bank Group $CCBG

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,313 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $9,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 8,208.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCBG opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.79. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $43.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 20.86%.The company had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCBG. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Capital City Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

