SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK Shares Bought by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNK. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $97.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $90.40 and a 52 week high of $97.90.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

