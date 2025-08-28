SLT Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

SLT Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,957 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 9.4% of SLT Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SLT Holdings LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439,859 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,987,733,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $13,482,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,848,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,095,196,926. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $181.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.53 and its 200 day moving average is $138.41. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.58, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%.NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.